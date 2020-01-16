We’ve been windy all week thanks to the jet stream parking itself right over Colorado, but we haven’t felt the worst of it! As a low pressure system moves our way and passes through overnight Thursday and early Friday, we will see the wind gust up to 75 mph from the high country to the plains.
We have a High Wind Warning from the Foothills to the plains from Friday morning through very early Saturday morning. Bring in anything that you worry could blow away!
Along with the gusty winds, we are looking at a quick shot of mountain snow. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Friday evening for around 3 to 6 inches of snow for most northern and central mountain areas. The real issue will be blowing snow and very low or zero visibility thanks to those gusty winds. Mountain travel could be very difficult at times.
The San Juans could see up to 18 inches of snow and are under a Winter Storm Warning.
Thankfully, this wind won’t last for long. We will be back to calmer conditions later in the day on Saturday.