DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving from the Seattle area toward Colorado will cause tremendous amounts of wind on Friday especially for areas west of Interstate 25. No snow will reach Denver but the mountains will get hit with the combination of wind and snow causing very limited visibility.

Before the storm arrives, Thursday will be breezy at times especially for areas south of Interstate 70. Much of Douglas and Arapahoe Counties experienced wind gusts of at least 35 mph Thursday. Very little wind is expected north of Interstate 70 and therefore temperatures will be cooler north compared to the south. Highs around Fort Collins and Greeley will struggle to reach the lower 40s while areas like Roxborough Park, Castle Rock, and Parker will reach at least the lower 50s.

As the storm coming from the Pacific northwest gets closed on Friday, the wind will increase significantly. Gusts will reach at least 45 mph across the entire metro area and will likely be much stronger on the west side of town near and in the foothills.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has already been posted from Friday morning through Friday night for gusts reaching 75 mph in Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties. Hurricane force wind starts at 74 mph.



Meanwhile, the mountains will get combination of wind and snow on Friday with the worst conditions likely in the afternoon for the I-70 mountain corridor. Visibility could be near zero at times at snow fall rates reach 2 inches per hour. However, the snow won’t last long and therefore total accumulation should generally below 6 inches in the high country including at the ski areas.

And again, absolutely no snow expected at lower elevations this this storm. Wind will be the only issue in the metro area on Friday. And then dry weather will return statewide for the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s in the metro area.