DENVER (CBS4) – A new study names Denver International Airport the best airport in the country for great food. “Wanderu” ranked the 50 busiest U.S. airports based on their restaurants’ ratings on Yelp.
DIA came in first place with 19 high-rated restaurants. The airport tied with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but Wanderu gave the edge to DIA because it has fewer total restaurants, meaning a higher overall percentage of good food.
The restaurant with the highest ranking at DIA is Root Down in Concourse C. Root Down is also located in the Highlands neighborhood and offers locally farmed, organic ingredients.
Each year, 65 million passengers pass through DIA. It is the fifth busiest airport in the U.S. with 51 total restaurants.
Here are the top ten airports for dining, according to Wanderu:
1. Denver International Airport – 51 total restaurants, 19 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Root Down
2. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – 58 total restaurants, 19 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen
3. Hatfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – 88 total restaurants, 18 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: One Flew South
4. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – 48 total restaurants, 15 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: The Refuge Coffee & Wine
5. Logan International Airport, Boston – 28 total restaurants, 14 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Shojo
6. San Francisco International Airport – 43 total restaurants, 13 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Napa Farms Market
7. Portland International Airport – 21 total restaurants, 12 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Blue Star Donuts
8. Baltimore-Washington International Airport – 28 total restaurants, 12 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Gachi House of Sushi
9. Miami International Airport – 30 total restaurants, 11 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Corona Beach House
10. George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston – 52 total restaurants, 11 high-rated restaurants, top restaurant: Pappadeux Seafood Kitchen