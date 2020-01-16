Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A nonprofit is helping keep Denver neighborhoods beautiful by offering inexpensive options for both public and private property. The Park People nonprofit is offering free and reduced cost trees for Denver Digs Trees.
For Denver residents, planting a tree in a public area like in the “tree lawn” near a sidewalk or planting one in their yard, the trees are discounted. Some neighborhoods are designated to receive trees free of charge.
“When I started planting the trees every body wanted to know why they were going in and where I was getting them. It has been really fun developing a community relationship,” said Denver property owner Bob Micsak.
The special program has provided more than 60,000 trees to Denver residents over the past 35 years.
It’s not planting season yet, but supplies are limited and applications are available now.
