DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of people gathered outside of Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office Thursday night, demanding a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
“I’m worried about our democracy, I’m worried about what our representatives are representing, it’s not us. I feel like it’s important for all of us to have a voice,” Cat Stone told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Organizers say they want Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, to support a fair impeachment trial so that the American people can hear all the evidence, including key testimony, directly from witnesses. On Thursday, Senators took an oath of impartial justice as jurors.
“The people are the ones who are going to keep our government officials honest. If this was behind closed doors who knows what would happen, but with America watching I feel very optimistic that things will go fairly,” said Stone.
Activists told CBS4 that the rally was part of a nationwide, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds President Donald Trump accountable for using military aid.
“We have to make sure that they hear our voices from here in Colorado so that their votes are reflective of the people of the state of Colorado.”