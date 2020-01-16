Broncos Pat Shurmur: 'The Development Of Our Young Quarterback Is Going To Be Crucial'As Pat Shurmur settles in as the Denver Broncos newest offensive coordinator, his job will be not only to revive an offense that’s near the bottom of the league, but to also develop the next franchise quarterback.

CBS Sports: Denver Nuggets Earn 'B+' In Mid-Season GradeWhat grade do you give a team that’s 28-12 and is second in the Western Conference? B+.

Jamal Murray Injures Ankle, Nuggets Defeat Hornet At HomeRookie reserve Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points, P.J. Dozier had a big second half filling in for injured point guard Jamal Murray and the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 100-86 on Wednesday night.

7-Year-Old Shooting Victim Adrian Salazar Honored By Denver NuggetsIt’s been a long and slow road of recovery for seven-year-old Adrian Salazar, but on Wednesday he got an opportunity to become a member of the Nuggets for a day.

Dave Logan 'Shocked' Randy Gradishar Was Denied Again By The Hall Of FameFormer Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial Class in December. But he did not make the final cut.