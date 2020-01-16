Comments
WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two inmates are still on the run after escaping from a jail Sunday night in Westcliffe. Authorities say they overpowered a guard and locked her in a cell Sunday night. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jerry Williams and 30-year-old Bryan Webb took the deputy’s radio and the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle belonged to the Rotary Club.
WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two inmates are still on the run after escaping from a jail Sunday night in Westcliffe. Authorities say they overpowered a guard and locked her in a cell Sunday night. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Jerry Williams and 30-year-old Bryan Webb took the deputy’s radio and the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle belonged to the Rotary Club.
Authorities say Webb made it to his parents’ home in Walsenburg — about 60 miles away — after his escape, but he has since moved on.
There are no details on what happened at his parents house. Webb is charged with assault on a peace officer.
Williams was in jail on an attempted murder charge.
Undersheriff Chris Barr says the deputy was conducting rounds of the six-cell jail when Williams and Webb hit her and threw her in a cell. She wasn’t seriously injured.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)