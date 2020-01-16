



– The City of Aurora has made it clear it will continue to support its refugee community, but with the uncertainty surrounding the position of Aurora Police Chief, some worry it could harm the progress made so far. On Tuesday, Aurora joined other cities in Colorado , including Centennial, Littleton and Arvada in declaring that they will welcome refugees.

“For a lot of our community members, they are feeling insecure that with this interim and maybe a new police chief, that things may change,” said Amanda Blaurock.

Blaurock is the co-founder of the Village Exchange Center, a non-profit in Aurora serving the refugee and immigrant communities.

While the non-profit has only been running for three years, Blaurock says it serves around 2,500 people monthly. The success of the operation she says comes partly from the support of the city, particularly former Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

“I think a lot of the community members felt comfortable with him because he was very active in both our events and around Aurora, in talking about non-enforcement of some of the recent immigration and refugee issues,” she said.

Minani Jacque, a pastor and volunteer with the Village Exchange Center said the support of the police chief made a noticeable difference in the attitudes of others

“When officers are really close to us, we feel more welcome,” he said.

Jacque moved to Aurora in 2012. He wanted to buy a home and start a family. He said the support of the city helped him transition but first, he had to flee a war-torn country.

“Being a refugee? I can’t wish anybody to be a refugee. It’s a very big story and it’s on struggles and mine was very deep because I lost my parents in the war.”

Jacque who is now 32 with a family of his own, believes it’s about giving people a chance.

“We expect the new chief to be as the previous one because they did help when we needed help.”

While the recent, vocal support from Aurora City Council was reassuring, support from the former police chief, was noticeable.

"It was very, very kind of him and we expect the new chief to be as the previous one because they did help when we needed help," said Jacque.

The Village Exchange Center is hosting an event to celebrate its third anniversary. It hopes to raise money so it can continue to expanding its services.

