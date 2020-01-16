AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Fire Department is seeing early success with its Adopt-A-School program. In September 2019, fire crews started partnering with different schools in the community they serve to build closer relationships with students and staff.

“We came over met with the administrators and just asked if we could pop in maybe once or twice a month,” Captain Ben Hoefler said.

As part of the Adopt-A-School program different crews will partner with different schools in the Aurora and Cherry Creek School districts scheduling visits at least once a month.

They’ll be in service and monitoring calls while they’re on campus helping with everything from homework and reading with students who are falling behind to simply stop by to have lunch.

On Thursday, Hoefler’s crew from Aurora Fire Station 2 made their third trip to Peoria Elementary School to help with career day.

“I want to know what that thing is right there,” first grader Jayceon Allen asked pointing to the tools inside the fire engine.

The idea is not only to educate and increase safety while on campus but Peoria Elementary Principal Lisa Toner said their presence at the school sets a good example for the students.

“I think it’s important for kids to say I can do that myself and if I need help doing that, there’s someone I can talk to about it someone I can learn from,” she said.

“I think it’s cool because when I grow up, I wanted to be a firefighter just like my dad wanted to be,” Allen said.

At just 7 years old he’s asking questions to help his future, “If you don’t know every step then you won’t know how to be a firefighter.”

All of the advice offered by firefighters; staying in school to staying healthy, “We’ve got to be strong right, because we have to pick you up and carry you out of a fire,” Captain Hoefler said.

Allen and his classmates are listening.

“Sometimes I eat three carrots a day,” Allen said.

According to the Aurora Fire Department in just the few months the program has been in place they have partnered with more than 50 schools.