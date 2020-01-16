  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Karen Morfitt
Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Fire Department is seeing early success with its Adopt-A-School program. In September 2019, fire crews started partnering with different schools in the community they serve to build closer relationships with students and staff.

(credit: CBS)

“We came over met with the administrators and just asked if we could pop in maybe once or twice a month,” Captain Ben Hoefler said.

(credit: CBS)

As part of the Adopt-A-School program different crews will partner with different schools in the Aurora and Cherry Creek School districts scheduling visits at least once a month.

(credit: CBS)

They’ll be in service and monitoring calls while they’re on campus helping with everything from homework and reading with students who are falling behind to simply stop by to have lunch.

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, Hoefler’s crew from Aurora Fire Station 2 made their third trip to Peoria Elementary School to help with career day.

(credit: CBS)

“I want to know what that thing is right there,” first grader Jayceon Allen asked pointing to the tools inside the fire engine.

(credit: CBS)

The idea is not only to educate and increase safety while on campus but Peoria Elementary Principal Lisa Toner said their presence at the school sets a good example for the students.

(credit: CBS)

“I think it’s important for kids to say I can do that myself and if I need help doing that, there’s someone I can talk to about it someone I can learn from,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

“I think it’s cool because when I grow up, I wanted to be a firefighter just like my dad wanted to be,” Allen said.

(credit: CBS)

At just 7 years old he’s asking questions to help his future, “If you don’t know every step then you won’t know how to be a firefighter.”

All of the advice offered by firefighters; staying in school to staying healthy, “We’ve got to be strong right, because we have to pick you up and carry you out of a fire,” Captain Hoefler said.

(credit: CBS)

Allen and his classmates are listening.

“Sometimes I eat three carrots a day,” Allen said.

(credit: CBS)

According to the Aurora Fire Department in just the few months the program has been in place they have partnered with more than 50 schools.

Karen Morfitt

Comments

Leave a Reply