Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A local puppy is making an appearance at this year’s Puppy Bowl. Meet “Aspen” from the Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue.
DENVER (CBS4)– A local puppy is making an appearance at this year’s Puppy Bowl. Meet “Aspen” from the Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue.
Aspen will play with the big dogs during next month’s Puppy Bowl. The Australian cattle dog mix is one of seven dogs featured in the battle for the “Lombarky” trophy.
Aspen will also be featured in a behind-the-scenes up close and personal segment. That segment was taped in Estes Park.
Aspen will be available for adoption after the game.
Puppy Bowl XVI will be broadcast Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet.