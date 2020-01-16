WEATHER ALERTHigh Wind Watch to go into effect soon in Jefferson, Boulder & Larimer Counties
DENVER (CBS4)– A local puppy is making an appearance at this year’s Puppy Bowl. Meet “Aspen” from the Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue.

Aspen (credit: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue)

Aspen will play with the big dogs during next month’s Puppy Bowl. The Australian cattle dog mix is one of seven dogs featured in the battle for the “Lombarky” trophy.

Aspen will also be featured in a behind-the-scenes up close and personal segment. That segment was taped in Estes Park.

Aspen in the Puppy Bowl (credit: Rocky Mountain Puppy Rescue)

Aspen will be available for adoption after the game.

Puppy Bowl XVI will be broadcast Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet.

