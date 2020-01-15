Filed Under:Fried Chicken, Lakewood, Lakewood News, Petting Zoo, White Fence Farm


LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The future of the former White Fence Farm will be discussed at a public hearing in Lakewood Wednesday night. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. The complex would have 260 units.

(credit: CBS)

The historic barn would be kept on the property and possibly be used for a community clubhouse.

(credit: CBS)

A neighborhood group has concerns with the development because of zoning requirements, traffic and parking issues.

Comments

Leave a Reply