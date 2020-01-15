Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The future of the former White Fence Farm will be discussed at a public hearing in Lakewood Wednesday night. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of 2018.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The future of the former White Fence Farm will be discussed at a public hearing in Lakewood Wednesday night. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing at the end of 2018.
Crescent Communities wants to develop an apartment complex at the property. The complex would have 260 units.
The historic barn would be kept on the property and possibly be used for a community clubhouse.
A neighborhood group has concerns with the development because of zoning requirements, traffic and parking issues.