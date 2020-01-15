Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — An arrest affidavit reveals some bizarre behavior by the suspect in a stabbing spree in Colorado Springs this week. Rene Miller is accused of attacking eight people early Monday morning.
Victims and witnesses claim Miller said he was Jesus Christ and asked people if they had accepted him as their lord and savior. Then he attacked them.
The rampage started around 1:30 a.m. Monday and ended about 40 minutes later. Some of the people he attacked helped hold him until police arrived.
Five of the eight people wounded were released from the hospital within several hours of being attacked. All eight victims are expected to survive but some suffered serious injuries like cuts to the face.