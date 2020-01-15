Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver man will give up his gun in one of the first cases under Colorado’s red flag law. The man had an extreme risk protection order filed against him involving a domestic violence case.
Colorado law allows guns to be taken away from those who present a danger to themselves and others.
CBS4 has learned that the man, who is not being named, waived his right to a hearing and agreed to relinquish his gun and concealed carry permit.
The law allows family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from the possession of someone deemed an extreme risk to themselves or others. If a judge agrees, law enforcement officers are tasked with the removal of those weapons leaving agencies across Colorado to figure out the best approach.