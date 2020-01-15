EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing 17-year-old girl was found deceased inside a vehicle in El Paso County on Tuesday night, believed to be the victim in a murder-suicide. Officers say they heard a gunshot as they approached the vehicle near Fountain south of Colorado Springs.
Investigators believe the incident began in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon.
The bodies of the missing teenage female and an 18-year-old male, identified as Samuel Hoffman of Littleton, were found inside the vehicle about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 25 exit for Fountain.
When officers with the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol approached the vehicle, they heard a single gunshot from the vehicle. Investigators believe Hoffman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers could contact him.
“Our hearts go out to the families of both of these young people whose lives were lost.” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a statement, “We know this is a difficult time for friends and family, we want you to know that we mourn with you. We will work diligently to find answers for everyone involved.”
It is unclear when, or where, the teenage girl was killed. She has not been identified.