DENVER (CBS4)– A CBS4 Investigation has learned that an arrest has been made in the brutal stabbing last summer of David Blackett, 45, a former prosecutor and current judge in Adams County. Blackett was repeatedly stabbed at his home in Denver’s Hale Neighborhood near 12th Avenue and Dexter Street.
The assailant got away and was not immediately caught following the August 2019 incident. Blackett nearly died from the multiple stab wounds he received in the attack.
Now, five months later, court records indicate police have arrested a 38-year-old transient who is being held on a charge of attempted murder. Records show the suspect was arrested by Wheat Ridge police Dec. 16, 2019 and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
Although the suspect was jailed in mid-December, he was apparently only charged recently in the Blackett case. It is unclear what led to the attempted murder arrest. CBS4 has been unable to reach Blackett for comment.