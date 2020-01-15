



– A Colorado Congressman will have a prominent role in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday morning Rep. Jason Crow will be one of seven trial managers. The trial managers will serve as prosecutors in the Senate and make the Democratic case for impeachment.

Crow, who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, told CBS4 it is an honor.

“I’m still processing it. Certainly a very momentous occasion but it is somber, It is a very grave situation,” said Crow.

Crow’s military experience is likely one of the reasons he was chosen as a trial manager. He served as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning a Bronze Star.

“The gravamen, the thrust of the allegations, deals with that issue — national security, support for one of our allies, making sure that we’re defending our over 60,000 troops we have in Europe and putting the interests of those men and women and national security over self-interest. That’s what the president did not do,” said Crow.

In announcing the trial managers, Pelosi said she wanted lawmakers who could make the strongest case to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. She also wanted litigators. Crow became an attorney when he returned from war and rose to partner at a prominent law firm where he specialized in government investigations, among other things.

“For me, this has always come back to my oath. That oath is to the Constitution,” said Crow. “It’s been my North Star, something that’s guided me through the tough times.”

Crow is the only trial manager who didn’t sit on either of the House committees that held the impeachment hearings. But, he is one of seven House freshmen, all with national security backgrounds, who persuaded Pelosi to launch the impeachment inquiry. Crow says he intends to ensure a full and fair trial.

“We have to make sure the American people have access to the information, that we have witnesses and documents,” said Crow. “We cannot have this be the first impeachment trial in the history of the United States without documents and witnesses.”

The Senate will vote on whether to subpoena documents and witnesses. Democrats need to convince four Republicans to vote with them to make that happen.

The 6th Congressional District in Colorado is traditionally one of most competitive districts in the country, but Crow says he’s not worried about the ramifications his appointed role will have on his re-election prospects. The impeachment trial, he says, isn’t about politics but upholding the rule of law.