BREAKING NEWSNancy Pelosi picks Colorado's Jason Crow to be an impeachment manager
(CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, will be one of seven impeachment managers for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow (credit: CBS)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement about which managers will representing Democrats on Wednesday morning.

Rep. Jason Crow is seen at far right with the other impeachment managers on Wednesday morning in Washington

Rep. Jason Crow is seen at far right with the other impeachment managers on Wednesday morning in Washington (credit: CBS)

