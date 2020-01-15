Comments
(CBS4) – Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, will be one of seven impeachment managers for the U.S. House of Representatives.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement about which managers will representing Democrats on Wednesday morning.
