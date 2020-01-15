Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are searching for a vehicle suspected in a hit and run that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday night. Officers were called to the corner of 22nd and Curtis Streets just before 7 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect hit a man crossing the street and did not stay at the scene.

The suspect was driving a black 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado plate 039-ZJC. The SUV has dark tinted windows with stickers on the back window. If you see this vehicle, or know where it might be, call 911.

 

