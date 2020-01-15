DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been a long and slow road of recovery for seven-year-old Adrian Salazar, but on Wednesday he got an opportunity to become a member of the Nuggets for a day.
“He’s been excited all day,” said Adrian’s mom Felicia Salazar. “This is something he’s going to remember for the rest of his life.”
Adrian was invited by Torrey Craig on his birthday in December. On Wednesday he got to meet the team and go in the locker room. He also got to sit courtside and watch his beloved Nuggets.
On Nov. 22, Adrian was sitting inside his family’s home when someone randomly fired bullets into their house. Adrian was shot through both his lungs but it missed his heart and other essential organs.
He’s still on the mend, but at the game it was hard to wipe a smile off his face.
“He’s healing really well,” said Felicia.
After the game he headed home with signed shoes, jerseys, and other goodies.
“There’s still good people out there. Just have to keep the faith. There’s still good people even after all he’s been through,” Felicia said.