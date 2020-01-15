WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A husband and wife in Westminster can now laugh about the unplanned home birth of their second daughter. Though frantic, it happened smoothly thanks to the guidance of a city dispatcher. Five-week-old Claire Kit Riddle is as healthy and happy as can be, but her arrival on Dec. 12 was quite the surprise for parents Liz and Scott.

“He was gathering towels together and getting that ready and then all of a sudden my water broke,” said Liz Riddle.”

That meant there was no time for the birthing center, which the couple had planned on going to. Suddenly Scott was in charge, so he hunkered down and called 911. On the other end was dispatcher, Rebecca Bernal.

“I need you to place one of your hands over the baby’s head,” Bernal said in the 911 call recording.

For eight minutes, Bernal guided Scott through the frantic situation, which resulted in the home birth of Claire. On the 911 recording, Scott’s jubilation can be heard when he learns the child is a girl.

Moments later, you can hear first responders, whom Bernal had dispatched to the home, come through the front door and help the couple out.

“She was just so helpful walking me through the entire process from when the water broke to when Claire came out and the firefighters showed up,” Scott Riddle said.

“He was very calm and he took direction extremely well, which made my job a little bit easier,” said Bernal.

On Wednesday, the Riddles caught up with Bernal at the dispatch center and traded contact information. Both sides hope to stay in touch as Claire grows up.

“To be able to interact with this family and see how beautiful the baby is and that she’s healthy and happy, it just makes the whole situation so much better,” said Bernal.

The group will forever share a cherished bond forged in Claire’s unforgettable first moments.

“I don’t think we would ever guess this would have happened, but I wouldn’t want it to be any different,” said Liz Riddle.