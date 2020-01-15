



The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are a little over a week away and CBS along with the Recording Academy have announced another slate of performers set to take the stage. The 62nd annual awards will see performances by Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato along with GRAMMY nominees Camilla Cabello; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; Rosalía; Tyler, The Creator, and 13-time nominee Charlie Wilson. Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Run-D.M.C will also perform with previously announced Aerosmith. Ten-time GRAMMY winner Bonnie Raitt will deliver a tribute performance honoring Lifetime Achievement Awards recipient John Prine.

This new group of superstars will join previously announced performers Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Those who can’t wait to get their GRAMMYs party started can also tune into CBS at 7:00PM ET/4:00PM PT for GRAMMY Red Carpet Live hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight.

About the performers:

No stranger to the GRAMMY stage, nominee Camila Cabello is nominated this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Señorita”).

GRAMMY winner Ariana Grande is nominated for Record Of The Year (“7 Rings”), Album Of The Year (thank u, next), Best Pop Solo Performance (“7 Rings”), Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (“Boyfriend”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (thank u, next).

Two-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Album Of The Year (I Used To Know Her), Song Of The Year (“Hard Place”), Best R&B Performance (“Could’ve Been”), and Best R&B Song (“Could’ve Been”).

Taking the stage once again, multi-platinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Sucker”).

Making her GRAMMY stage debut, flamenco pop star Rosalía is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (El Mal Querer).

Taking Music’s Biggest Night’s stage for the first time, three-time nominee Tyler, The Creator is nominated for Best Rap Album (Igor).

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air Sunday, January 26th at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.