



– A new hotel will open soon in the Vail Valley that is different than most. The Cohabit Pod Hotel will feature private sleeping rooms with shared bathrooms at a fraction of the cost of a traditional hotel in the resort community.

“It is starting to catch on and become very cool,” Cohabit Pod Hotel co-owner Carryn Burton said.

Workers are busy finishing up the new hotel in Avon.

“We love travel, we love hostels, we’ve stayed in dozens all over the world. We kept thinking, ‘Why doesn’t this exist in our ski communities?’” Burton added.

For the Burton family, this began as a dream to provide something a little different for visitors coming here to ski.

“There is a real lack of affordability. We want to have people experience the mountains without the hefty price tag.”

It has turned into a truly unique model: not a hotel room or a traditional hostel, but private sleep pods.

“There is nothing like this in the country, yet you’re seeing a lot of hostels but nobody has really taken that European or Asian pod concept and made it into a little hotel.”

And with a $100 per night price tag they hope to draw those Epic Pass holders.

“People that come up from the Front Range and want to crash for a night or two and enjoy the good snow when it is here.”

The pods are being crafted by a tiny home builder located in Lakewood.

“It is a small space but that does not mean it doesn’t have to be a nice luxury stay.”

And despite the challenge of building something that is the first of its kind in the country, the Burtons say all of this will be worth it once they open the doors on their twist on a hotel in the Rocky Mountains.

“It’s experimental travel to people who don’t want pricey and expensive hotels.”

Cohabit Pod Hotel is taking reservations for the winter months.