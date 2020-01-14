



The Broncos finally made it official: former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is the team’s new offensive coordinator. Denver fired former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello on Sunday

The Broncos offense ranked 28th in points, yards and passing yards in Scangarello’s first year in charge.

What the Broncos gain in Shurmur is an experienced play-caller. Before his two years with the Giants, Shurmur was an offensive coordinator for the Vikings (2017),Eagles (2013-15) and Rams (2009-10). He also spent two seasons as Cleveland’s head coach in 2011-12.

“Pat is an established play-caller with significant experience leading an offense as both a coordinator and head coach,” said Vic Fangio. “Having coached against Pat for a number of years, he’s always impressed me. We’re excited to add someone of his caliber to our coaching staff.”

“Having coached against Pat for a number of years, he’s always impressed me.” Coach Fangio on his decision to name Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/NScpyDFAHl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 14, 2020

All in all, Shurmur has coached in the NFL for 21 years and spent the last 11 years as either a head coach or offensive coordinator.

For 10 years he coached at his alma mater, Michigan State University, from 1988-97. After serving as a graduate assistant for the Spartans from 1988-89, he coached the tight ends, offensive line and special teams for the school for the next eight seasons under head coaches George Perles and Nick Saban.