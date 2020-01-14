Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan MacKinnon will be honored as the 2019 Female and Male Athlete of the year.
MacKinnon finished sixth in the NHL most valuable player voting last year and is currently tied for 4th in the league with 66 points this season.
Shiffrin won a record 17 times last season on the World Cup ski circuit.
MacKinnon and Shiffrin will be honored at the upcoming Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet which is scheduled for April 23.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will include Lindsey Vonn, Bob Gebhard, Alonzo Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller and Erin Popovich.