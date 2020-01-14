  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News, Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan MacKinnon

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan MacKinnon will be honored as the 2019 Female and Male Athlete of the year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 07, 2020 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Avalanche 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MacKinnon finished sixth in the NHL most valuable player voting last year and is currently tied for 4th in the league with 66 points this season.

Shiffrin won a record 17 times last season on the World Cup ski circuit.

Mikaela Shiffrin from the US competes during the first run of the women’s FIS Ski World Cup slalom at Sljeme mountain, near Zagreb, on January 4, 2020. (Photo by Damir SENCAR / AFP)

MacKinnon and Shiffrin will be honored at the upcoming Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet which is scheduled for April 23.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will include Lindsey Vonn, Bob Gebhard, Alonzo Babers, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller and Erin Popovich.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply