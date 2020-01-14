DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner announced the state will receive $31.8 million in grant funding to address homelessness. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Continuum of Care Program.
Gardner and the United Way say the money will help provide more permanent housing in Larimer and Weld counties. It will also provide services to those who are homeless.
“We are grateful for the support of Senator Gardner and his team, whose efforts made this possible. This fourth Continuum of Care will allow us to better serve the specific needs of our communities in Larimer and Weld counties,” said Jeannine Truswell, President and CEO at United Way of Weld County in a news release.
There are four Continuum of Care Programs in Colorado:
1. Pikes Peak CoC, which covers all of Colorado Springs and El Paso County
2. Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI), which covers the seven-county metropolitan area surrounding Denver (including Boulder County)
3. Northern Colorado Continuum of Care, which covers Larimer and Weld Counties
4. Balance of State (BoS) CoC, which covers the remaining 54 counties