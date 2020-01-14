Filed Under:Eagle County News, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70, Vail News

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Vail on Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle recovery. There was also a safety closure at Vail Pass due to the same crash.

Eagle River Fire tweeted that all lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 176 to recover the vehicle that crashed. The westbound detour was at mile marker 176 and the eastbound detour at mile marker 173.

There were no serious injuries in the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out a closure at Vail Pass that is linked to that initial crash. There are significant delays in the area.

(credit: CDOT)

There is no estimate on reopening.

