EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Vail on Tuesday afternoon due to a vehicle recovery. There was also a safety closure at Vail Pass due to the same crash.
I-70 Closure & Detour:
Today all lanes of Interstate I-70 will be closed at MM176 at 12:30 in Main Vail for vehicle recovery. Westbound detour at MM176 and Eastbound detour at MM173.
— Eagle River Fire (@EagleRiverFire) January 14, 2020
Eagle River Fire tweeted that all lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 176 to recover the vehicle that crashed. The westbound detour was at mile marker 176 and the eastbound detour at mile marker 173.
There were no serious injuries in the crash.
I-70 WB: Safety closure at MM 190. Due to a crash at MM 186. Expect delays. https://t.co/qo8LbzfNY1
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 14, 2020
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out a closure at Vail Pass that is linked to that initial crash. There are significant delays in the area.
There is no estimate on reopening.