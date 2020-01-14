Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools celebrated a record increase in graduation rates. North High School saw the greatest increase with its rate going up more than 16%.
Across all DPS high schools, the graduation rate is 70% compared to 62% in 2014.
Superintendent Susana Cordova says she is pleased with all of the hard work by students and educators.
“We are fundamentally changing what it means to be a student in the Denver Public Schools and create equity for all of our kids. Many of whom are gradating as a first of their family,” she said.
Cordova says they have a lot of work ahead to get more students graduating.