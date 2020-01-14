



Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican cafe to a beauty salon that specializes in eyebrow threading.

– Spending time in Kennedy?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Kennedy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Hong Kong Cafe

Topping the list is Chinese eatery Hong Kong Cafe. Located at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave., Suite C, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 597 reviews on Yelp.

Noteworthy dishes to try here include the shrimp wonton noodle soup, chicken fried rice, salt and pepper tofu, Szechuan boiled shrimp, orange chicken and Hong Kong-style French toast.

Darya Restaurant

Next up is Persian and halal diner Darya Restaurant, situated at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave. With four stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Darya Restaurant specializes in fare traditionally found in the Middle East, serving menu items such as Shirazi salad, hummus, a falafel sandwich, assorted kebobs and Persian entrees like Gheimeh Polo, which consists of sautéed beef with onions, yellow split peas, tomato sauce and spices.

Juan’s Super Pollo 2

Chicken shop and Mexican cafe Juan’s Super Pollo 2 is another supreme choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave., Unit 8, 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews.

This well-loved restaurant is best known for its Mexican rotisserie chicken, as well as other Mexican classics such as steak tacos, nachos, quesadillas and burritos.

Saheli Eyebrow Threading

Saheli Eyebrow Threading, a beauty parlor that specializes in hair removal, skin care and eyelash services, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 142 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave., Unit 6, to experience it for yourself.

In addition to eyebrow threading, this popular salon offers eyelash extensions and refills, henna for hair, body waxing and various facial treatments, plus special services for men.

Hair and Now Salon

At last, check out Hair and Now Salon, which has earned four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair studio and day spa at 10890 E. Dartmouth Ave.

Services provided at Hair and Now Salon range from men’s beard and mustache trims, manicures, pedicures, standard hair cuts, perms and blowouts to coloring treatments, eyelash enhancements, hair extensions, up-dos and bridal styling.

Article provided by Hoodline.