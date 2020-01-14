Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The African Wild Dogs at the Denver Zoo are living up to their name. Two of the dogs were captured on video while eating and it was quite the sight.
“Jesse” the patriarch of the African Wild Dog pack at the zoo celebrated his 9th birthday on Monday.
He and another dog were enjoying a treat at the zoo to celebrate Jesse’s birthday and they were making a lot of noise!
They also were very expressive when going after the food.
Zookeepers say the dogs make a variety of noises for different reasons but that this is how Jesse sounds pretty much year round!