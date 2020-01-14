DENVER (CBS4) – After frequent and sizable snow storms in the final months of 2019, Denver has not yet received measurable snow this month. On average the Mile High City receives about a half foot of snow in January.

Denver has officially received 29.0 inches of snow this season which is still 5.4 inches above normal going into the third week in January. Still, the city is still waiting for the first measurable snow of 2020. The last snow occurred December 28 when 2.8 inches fell at DIA.

It should be noted that January can often be the driest of the winter months in Denver and between November and April it’s typically the month with the least amount of snow.

When it comes to liquid precipitation, January is the driest month of the year with only 0.14″ including melted snowfall. The next driest month is December is 0.28″ of liquid. in December 2019 the city measured 0.30″.

Since 1882 there have been only two years when Denver has had no measurable snow (1934 and 2003). There have been another six years when total snowfall for the month was under 1 inch.

LEAST SNOWIEST JANUARY’S IN DENVER SINCE 1882

*Data provided by NWS Boulder

1 T 2003

1 T 1934 (TIE)

3 0.1 1931

4 0.2 1933

5 0.3 1952

6 0.4 1914

7 0.8 1935

8 0.9 1970

9 1.0 1961

9 1.0 1893 (TIE)

11 1.1 1904

12 1.3 1983

12 1.3 1923 (TIE)

14 1.4 1888

15 1.7 1911

16 1.9 2008

16 1.9 1903 (TIE)

16 1.9 1901 (TIE)

16 1.9 1900 (TIE)

20 2.0 1995

Looking forward, at this time it appears likely Denver and the Front Range will stay dry through at least next Monday, January 20.