ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos rookies Noah Fant and Dalton Risner were named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team on Tuesday. Fant, the Broncos first round pick in the 2019 draft, led all rookie tight ends in receptions and receiving yards.
Risner, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, was one of three Broncos offensive lineman to start all 16 games this season, and was one of just 10 rookies to accomplish that feat.
This marks the second straight season that two Broncos players have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. Phillip Lindsay and Bradley Chubb were members of last year’s squad.