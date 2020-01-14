Filed Under:Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora will continue accepting refugees and helping them re-settle. Aurora City Council members voted unanimously to approve the proposal on Monday night.

(credit: CBS)

The vote is in response to the Trump Administration’s Executive Order that states cities must establish whether they will accept those fleeing their war-torn countries and violence, or not.

The city council noted that refugees are strictly vetted and then linked to re-settlement agencies. Three nonprofits will help those in Aurora.

Aurora joins other cities in Colorado, including Centennial, Littleton and Arvada in declaring that they will welcome refugees.

