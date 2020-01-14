Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora will continue accepting refugees and helping them re-settle. Aurora City Council members voted unanimously to approve the proposal on Monday night.
The vote is in response to the Trump Administration’s Executive Order that states cities must establish whether they will accept those fleeing their war-torn countries and violence, or not.
The city council noted that refugees are strictly vetted and then linked to re-settlement agencies. Three nonprofits will help those in Aurora.
Aurora joins other cities in Colorado, including Centennial, Littleton and Arvada in declaring that they will welcome refugees.