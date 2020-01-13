Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The month of January has been good to Colorado’s high country thanks to a series of storm systems on a progressive jet stream. At least two more waves of snow are expected to hit the mountains before the week is over.
DENVER (CBS4) – The month of January has been good to Colorado’s high country thanks to a series of storm systems on a progressive jet stream. At least two more waves of snow are expected to hit the mountains before the week is over.
Wolf Creek Ski Area in southern Colorado is reporting 18 inches of new snow which puts their season-to-date total at 215 inches. Not too far behind is Steamboat Resort in the northwest part of the state with nearly two feet of snow over the past weekend. That puts their season-to-date total at 184 inches.