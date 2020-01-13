DENVER (CBS4) – Small changes are now in place for the commutes of thousands of Denver area riders of RTD. The Regional Transportation District’s latest modifications to its bus and rail schedules were approved in the fall and implemented on Sunday.
RTD officials say such changes that are made three times a year (rtd-denver.com/service-changes); the changes are designed to improve the overall quality and efficiency of the agency’s system.
Updated schedules for the RTD system are available at rtd-denver.com.
RTD is reminding all riders to ensure your route is still active or hasn’t been re-routed prior to heading out for your commute.
May RTD Schedule Changes Looming
RTD ran into a big problem late last year when they began having trouble finding enough professionals to drive their buses and operate their trains. The driver shortage has meant some Denver metro area residents have been left waiting much longer at train stations and bus stops than normal. RTD officials said the drivers they do have are filling the gaps by working extra long hours and six-day weeks, but it’s still not enough. The effort to attract new hires to the team of drivers and operators continues, but a plan is now under review to temporarily discontinue multiple routes in May 2020.