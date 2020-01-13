Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A record number of people are visiting the National Western Stock Show this year. Officials say 57,386 people went to the show on opening day on Jan. 11.
The previous opening day record was 53,806 people.
Officials encourage visitors to use the free parking at Coors Field and to take the shuttle to avoid construction on Interstate 70.
Tuesday is Free Grounds Admission Day. The stock show runs through Jan 26.