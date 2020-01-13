COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the man they say shot a Colorado Springs police officer Sunday. They say Randy Bishop, 35, shot the officer near Galley Road and Arrawanna Street.
Police first tried to pull Bishop over for an expired license plate registration.
They say Bishop shot at them and then fled in the vehicle. They say officers fired back, but it’s not clear if Bishop was hit.
He crashed the car about a mile and a half away and then ran away.
Sheriff’s investigators say Bishop also escaped custody from a Colorado Springs police officer at Memorial Hospital in November of 2019. Police say a detective chased Bishop down a hall.
The two fought and Bishop obtained the detective’s gun and fired at least one shot.
Officials consider Bishop armed and extremely dangerous. He has an arrest warrant for attempted murder.
The officer in Sunday’s shooting is expected to be okay.
Anyone with information about Bishop is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).