DENVER (CBS4) – Fans of the Denver Nuggets were certainly dismayed by Saturday night’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, but the past week has also included some major highs.
Last Wednesday’s 107-106 win over the Mavericks in Dallas, including a game winning shot by budding superstar Nikola Jokic, was a fantastic game with a pulse-pounding finish. And don’t forget Jokic’s career high 47 points on Jan. 7 in a win over the Hawks and Sunday night’s defeat of the Clippers.
That 3 win, 1 loss week catapulted the Denver Nuggets back into the Top 5 in the CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings. They moved up 5 places this week and were the biggest mover and shaker on the list. Writer Colin Ward-Henninger explained:
Nothing like a home loss to the Cavs to wake you up, eh? The Nuggets were embarrassed by Cleveland, then took it to the Clippers the next night, leading by as many as 20 en route to a convincing win. Nikola Jokic put on a scoring display earlier in the week, putting up a career-high 47 points in a win over the Hawks, then dropping 33 in a win over the Mavericks.
The Nuggets currently have a 27-12 record and are in 2nd place in the Western Conference.