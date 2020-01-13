MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies have an unusual investigation on their hands. They’re trying to reunite some luggage with a family.
Deputies say the family traveled through on Jan. 2 when they stopped for gas off Interstate 70 and the Clifton exit. As the family drove away in the white Honda SUV, the cargo luggage rack fell off.
A good Samaritan pulled the luggage from the road and brought it inside the convenience store.
After 10 days, no one has claimed it.
Deputies say the family, which includes a man, woman, a dog and an unknown number of children were either headed to or from a ski vacation.
Surveillance video from the gas station does not show a clear view of the license plate.
Officials ask if you know more about this family or vehicle to call (970) 244-3258.