  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lost Luggage, Mesa County News, Mesa County Sheriff

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies have an unusual investigation on their hands. They’re trying to reunite some luggage with a family.

(credit: Mesa County)

Deputies say the family traveled through on Jan. 2 when they stopped for gas off Interstate 70 and the Clifton exit. As the family drove away in the white Honda SUV, the cargo luggage rack fell off.

(credit: Mesa County)

A good Samaritan pulled the luggage from the road and brought it inside the convenience store.

After 10 days, no one has claimed it.

(credit: Mesa County)

Deputies say the family, which includes a man, woman, a dog and an unknown number of children were either headed to or from a ski vacation.

Surveillance video from the gas station does not show a clear view of the license plate.

Officials ask if you know more about this family or vehicle to call (970) 244-3258.

Comments

Leave a Reply