(CBS4) – Despite his low polling in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, Sen. Michael Bennet says that he has the endorsement of Democratic strategist James Carville. Colorado’s senior senator pointed out that Carville was the last strategist to unseat an incumbent Republican president.
That’s when Carville oversaw Bill Clinton’s campaign to defeat George H.W. Bush in 1992.
.@JamesCarville is the last Democratic strategist to unseat an incumbent Republican president.
I'm honored to have his endorsement today.
He knows what it takes for a candidate from the middle of the country to succeed in New Hampshire. #FITNhttps://t.co/sUEGhkhK0Z
— Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) January 13, 2020
Bennet did not make the cut for the latest Democratic debate, which will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday night. He participated in the first two debates last year but has not qualified for a debate since then.