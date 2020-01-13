  • CBS4On Air

Michael Bennet


(CBS4) – Despite his low polling in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, Sen. Michael Bennet says that he has the endorsement of Democratic strategist James Carville. Colorado’s senior senator pointed out that Carville was the last strategist to unseat an incumbent Republican president.

James Carville speaks onstage at Music City Center on Oct. 26, 2019 in Nashville.

James Carville in 2019 (credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon )

That’s when Carville oversaw Bill Clinton’s campaign to defeat George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Bennet did not make the cut for the latest Democratic debate, which will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday night. He participated in the first two debates last year but has not qualified for a debate since then.

