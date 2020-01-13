



When someone is being treated for cancer, everyday tasks can become exhausting. That’s why one cleaning company in Fort Collins has teamed up with the nonprofit, Cleaning for a Reason, to provide free house cleanings for cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“All you have to do is jump in for an hour or two, and it changes somebody’s life,” explained Lindi West, the co-owner of Hot Mess Cleaning, LLC.

For about three years, West and her husband have been cleaning homes in northern Colorado. When they came across the Cleaning for a Reason program, they knew they wanted to join in.

On Monday, they had their first program clean. They were at Jill Bernardino’s home in Loveland, who found out last January, she has stage four breast cancer.

“I was going to die tomorrow. That was what was going through my head,” Bernardino told CBS4. “I didn’t think I would be here a year later to be quite honest with you.”

After undergoing treatments and chemotherapy throughout the past year, Bernardino doesn’t have much extra energy for cleaning. Her husband and 12 year old had taken up the task, until they recently found out about Hot Mess Cleaning.

“It’s not just for me, but it’s for them,” she explained, talking about her family. “It could be silly, but in that extra 10 minutes or that extra hour, we’re making memories instead.”

West says including her business there are only two cleaning companies in northern Colorado that participate in the Cleaning for a Reason program, compared to dozens in the Denver metro area. She hopes more companies in the community will step up and participate.

“We could use all the help up here,” West told CBS4. “There are a lot of people who would benefit from this.”

If you know someone fighting cancer who could benefit from the program, or are a company that would like to take part in the cause you can visit Cleaning For a Reason or Hot Mess Cleaning.