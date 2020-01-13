GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says a man suspected of robbing a store in Glenwood Springs died after running from deputies. The officer-involved shooting happened on Saturday on Interstate 70 near New Castle.
Officials say they found Eric Reynolds driving on I-70 and tried to stop him. They say he fled and led New Castle officers on a high-speed chase.
Reynolds ended up traveling east in the westbound lanes, lost control and crashed. Officials say he got out and ran away.
There was a female in the vehicle who surrendered. Details about her were not released.
Officers say Reynolds then brandished a weapon and refused commands by officers. He was shot and killed.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the Critical Incident Team at (970) 625-8095.