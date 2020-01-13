DENVER (CBS4)– All driver license offices in Colorado are experiencing an outage. This outage on Monday morning impacts all county and state offices.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, there is no estimate on when the issue will be resolved.

ALERT: All driver license offices are experiencing an outage. This affects both county and state offices. We are unable to issue any documents at this time and there currently is no ETA for a resolution. We will provide updates as they become available. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/iiCDtPT0S6

