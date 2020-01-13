Filed Under:Denver News, Urban Camping Ban


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver City Attorney’s Office says the city’s urban camping ban will once again be enforced. In December of 2019, a county judge ruled in one case the ban as cruel and unusual punishment for homeless people.

Enforcement halted for about two weeks, although the judge’s ruling did not prohibit the city from doing so.

Last week, Denver police performed a sweep which was allowed because the camp blocked a public’s right of way.

City officials say it will enforce the ban until a higher court rules on its appeal.

