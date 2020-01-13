Denver Broncos Draft Picks For 2020 NFL DraftWith the Denver Broncos finishing the season at 7-9, the team will have the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Nuggets Move Up 5 Places In CBS Sports NBA Power RankingsFans of the Denver Nuggets were certainly dismayed by Saturday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, but the past week has also included some major highs.

Nikola Jokic Helps Denver Nuggets Hold On For 114-104 Win Over ClippersNikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and the Nuggets withstood a big rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Sunday night.

Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello After One SeasonBroncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is one and done as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Nikola Jokic Moves Up Two Spots in 2020 NBA All-Star Fan VoteAfter scoring 80 points in the last two games, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic moved up two spots in the 2020 NBA All-Star fan vote.