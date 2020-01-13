ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– With the Denver Broncos finishing the season at 7-9, the team will have the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. So far, the Broncos have nine draft picks and are expected to pick up several more when the NFL announces the compensatory selections.
The exact order of the draft picks has not been announced, but here are the rounds for the picks:
Round 1: Own Pick (15th overall)
Round 2: Own Pick
Round 3: Own Pick
Round 3: Pick via Pittsburgh Steelers (Broncos traded 2019 1st round pick to Pittsburgh Steelers for Pittsburgh’s 2019 1st round pick and 2nd round pick and 2020 3rd round pick on April 25, 2019)
Round 3: Pick via San Francisco 49ers (Broncos traded Emmanuel Sanders with a 5th round pick to San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 3rd round and a 4th round pick on October 22, 2019)
Round 4: Own Pick
Round 4: Pick via San Francisco 49ers (Emmanuel Sanders trade)
Round 5: None
Round 6: Pick via Washington Redskins (Broncos traded Case Keenum and a 2020 7th round pick to Washington Redskins for a 2020 6th round pick on March 13, 2019)
Round 7: Pick vis New England Patriots (Broncos traded for Duke Dawson and 7th round pick in return for 6th round pick on August 30, 2019)
The 2020 NFL Draft is in Las Vegas from April 23-25.