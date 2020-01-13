  • CBS4On Air

(CSB4) — Research announced by Monday by the consumer finances agency Wallethub ranked Colorado second among the 50 U.S. states in a comparison of the best and worst places in the country to retire.

The study rated each state with estimates on affordability, level of health care, and general quality of life.

(credit: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images)

Florida won top prize by a statistically wide margin despite scoring mid-pack in the level of health care, which was Colorado’s most favorable measures.

Third-place New Hampshire was dragged down only by its affordability index.

(credit: Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

The Rocky Mountain region was well-represented. Colorado neighbors Utah (No.4), Wyoming, (No.5), Idaho (No.9), and Montana (No.12) scored well overall.

Wallethub stated that only 26 percent of non-retired adults have saved money for retirement. With such narrow margins, many American workers approaching retirement will need to weigh where they retire as heavily as when.

(credit: CBS)

 

