Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have identified Barbara Williams as the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a Colorado Department of Transportation worker seriously injured. The crash happened on Jan. 10 near 48th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have identified Barbara Williams as the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a Colorado Department of Transportation worker seriously injured. The crash happened on Jan. 10 near 48th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Williams, 63, is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. A Medina Alert was issued after the crash.
The crash happened in the morning of Jan. 10 and the suspect vehicle was found several hours later.
According to police documents, a witness followed the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, got the license plate number and returned to the crash scene.
Investigators showed a photo lineup to the witness who was able to identify the suspect in the hit-and-run crash.
Williams’ identity was revealed as that driver on Monday morning.