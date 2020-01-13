  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have identified Barbara Williams as the suspect driver in a hit-and-run that left a Colorado Department of Transportation worker seriously injured. The crash happened on Jan. 10 near 48th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Barbara Williams

Barbara Williams (credit: Denver Police)

Williams, 63, is being held for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. A Medina Alert was issued after the crash.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened in the morning of Jan. 10 and the suspect vehicle was found several hours later.

According to police documents, a witness followed the suspect vehicle, a silver Ford Explorer, got the license plate number and returned to the crash scene.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators showed a photo lineup to the witness who was able to identify the suspect in the hit-and-run crash.

(credit: CBS)

Williams’ identity was revealed as that driver on Monday morning.

