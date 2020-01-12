  • CBS4On Air

Denver News, Denver Police, University of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman called 911 Saturday night after she says she was sexually assaulted at the University of Denver. Police responded to East Asbury near a parking garage behind the Sturm Law School.

Officials say the scene was cleared within 20 minutes of officers responding.

Police do not have a suspect description. They say suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911 or 303-871-3000.

