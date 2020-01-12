Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman called 911 Saturday night after she says she was sexually assaulted at the University of Denver. Police responded to East Asbury near a parking garage behind the Sturm Law School.
Officials say the scene was cleared within 20 minutes of officers responding.
DU Alerts: Sex assault on/near campus. Travel in groups. Remain in well lit areas. Report suspicious activity: 303-871-3000. Twitter uofdenver for updates.
— DU Campus Safety (@DUCampusSafety) January 12, 2020
Police do not have a suspect description. They say suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911 or 303-871-3000.