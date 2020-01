Broncos Fire OC Rich Scangarello After One SeasonBroncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is one and done as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Nuggets Rally In 4th To Take Lead But Fall To Cavs 111-103Denver coach Michael Malone was worried his team would have another letdown against a losing team. His fears were justified.

Penguins Beat Avalanche In OTThe Colorado Avalanche rallied with a pair of third-period goals, the last with 30 seconds left in regulation, but the Pittsburgh Penguins scored in overtime for their fourth straight road win.

Nikola Jokic Moves Up Two Spots in 2020 NBA All-Star Fan VoteAfter scoring 80 points in the last two games, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic moved up two spots in the 2020 NBA All-Star fan vote.

NFL Mock Draft 1.0: See The Players CBS Sports Experts Have The Broncos Picking In The First RoundIf the NFL Draft was today, who would the Denver Broncos select in the first round with the 15th overall pick? The experts at CBS Sports took a shot with their first mock drafts.