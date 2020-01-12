LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man wanted by police was shot and killed at a motel near Kipling Street and Interstate 70. Lakewood police say the SWAT team responded to the motel after learning the suspect was there.
Details about what the suspect was wanted for were not released.
Officials say the SWAT team responded at around 1 a.m. and tried to talk the suspect into walking out of the room. Two hours later when the suspect refused, officers entered the room.
Officers found the man armed with a handgun. They ordered him to drop it, but they say he ignored their commands.
Two SWAT team members, both Lakewood police officers, shot and killed the man. Those officers are on administrative leave.
Further information was not released by police.
The shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team.