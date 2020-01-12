



The Colorado Department of Public Safety tested a small drone outside of Fort Morgan on Saturday night. It’s part of training to help get to the bottom of mysterious drones flying over Colorado’s Eastern Plains

The state’s aircraft flew at low altitude and could be seen from Interstate 76. Officials Expect to fly it the next few nights between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The goal of the training is for state workers to better determine a drone at close range versus a larger aircraft far away.

Last week, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office developed a task force to investigate the drones. The FAA is also looking into the matter.

They say the pilot or pilots may not be acting illegally, but officials want to know who those pilots are and why they’re flying over the plains.

We'll be using a small #drone at low altitude. The drone will be visible from I-76. This will occur at the CSP Port of Entry in Ft. Morgan (mile marker 74 on I-76). Activity will occur intermittently for the next 4 nights from~5-10 pm. (2/3) — CO Public Safety (@COPublicSafety) January 11, 2020

Many home and land owners have reported seeing the large drones and worry about their safety and privacy.

RELATED: Mysterious Drone Sightings Investigation Intensifies After Close Call With Helicopter

Liteye Systems, a drone company in Centennial, says it was asked to help in the investigation. The company helps the federal government “down” drones near overseas bases.

CEO Ken Geyer says “within a couple of hours one of our teams responded with a system and operators and is assisting the ongoing efforts.”

Details about the night search will not be released until at least Monday.

CBS4 reached out to several agencies and companies to ask if they were involved in any way. Each of the following have denied any drone activity on the Eastern Plains. If any other agencies respond to our request, they will be added.

United States Northern Command (NORAD)

Buckley Air Force Base

Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming

Fort Carson

United States Geological Survey (USGS) in Golden

BNSF Railway

Colorado Oil and Gas Association

CO Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

Wing/Alphabet (owned by Google)

Uber

Xcel Energy

UAVRecon