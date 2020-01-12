Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado Springs police officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop. The suspect is being sought.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the officer initiated a traffic stop late Saturday and then called for backup. Officials say the driver shot at both officers, and the officers returned fire.
One officer was shot and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect drove away and was later involved in a crash. The driver then ran away.
Officials have not released a description of the driver. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.
