By Eric Christensen
Denver Broncos News, Rich Scangarello

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is one and done as the team’s offensive coordinator. On Sunday, CBS4’s Michael Spencer confirmed the team had fired the first year offensive coordinator.

Scangarello was hired on Jan. 16, 2019 to replace Bill Musgrave as offensive coordinator.

He was previously the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

“With the addition of Rich Scangarello as our offensive coordinator, we’re getting an experienced coach who was a trusted and valued assistant with Kyle Shanahan for three seasons,” said head coach Vic Fangio when he hired Scangarello. “With is background and knowledge, it’s the perfect time for Rich to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL.”

The Broncos released a statement on behalf of Fangio shortly after the news broke on social media.

Fangio said in part, “Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos.”

 

It was a rocky first year for the rookie coordinator as the Broncos finished in the bottom 10 of almost every statistical category.

They ranked 28th in the league in points per game (17.6), yards per game (298.6), yards per play (5.0) and passing yards per game (194.7).

The team did finish on a high note winning four of their last five since inserting Drew Lock as quarterback. In the team’s final five games they averaged 21.4 points per game.

